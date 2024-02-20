News you can trust since 1952
Sutton sex offender missed police appointment after violent campaign by drug dealer

A Sutton sex offender didn't register at the police station because he couldn't leave his mum alone following a campaign of violent attacks and threats, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT
Callum Fisher failed to comply with annual notification requirements on November 6 under the Sex Offenders Act following his conviction for sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 ten years ago.

Prosecutor Ruth Stirland said he finally registered two weeks later and told officers he had been caring for his mother and their windows were put through.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Fisher had been targeted by a local drug dealer who also shot ball bearings at his house, daubed it with paint, and threatened to slash his and his mother's throats.

He said the threats made against Fisher and his mum were real and the culprit’s conviction and prison sentence have proved that.

“He has taken his obligations seriously and has complied with them for ten years.

"He has not tried to disappear under the radar or live with someone he shouldn't.”

Mr Perry said Fisher was caring for his mother after her release from hospital and took her with him to the police station in a wheelchair when he did register because he didn’t want to leave her alone.

He said the defendant left messages with his offender manager which went unanswered, but he has no history of non-compliance.

“It should attract the minimum sentence you can impose,” he said.

Fisher, aged 30, of Southwood Avenue, Sutton, admitted the offence when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.