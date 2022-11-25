Man charged over armed robbery in Sutton
A 36-year-old man is due in court in connection with a knife-point robbery at a Sutton shop.
A man reportedly entered the store, on High Street, Stanton Hill, with a knife and threatened staff to hand over money.
He then left the store with cash and alcohol.
No-one was injured during the incident which happened on Wednesday night, November 23.
Following inquiries, officers identified and arrested a suspect the following day.
Mark Kavanagh, of Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, has since been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, November 26.
Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violent crime and behaviour of this sort has no place in our communities and will not be tolerated.
“The force treats robbery and knife crime extremely seriously.
“Our priority is to keep people safe, which is why we will vigorously investigate reports of this kind and seek to put suspects before the court.”