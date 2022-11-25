A man reportedly entered the store, on High Street, Stanton Hill, with a knife and threatened staff to hand over money.

He then left the store with cash and alcohol.

No-one was injured during the incident which happened on Wednesday night, November 23.

High Street, Stanton Hill.

Following inquiries, officers identified and arrested a suspect the following day.

Mark Kavanagh, of Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, has since been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, November 26.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violent crime and behaviour of this sort has no place in our communities and will not be tolerated.

“The force treats robbery and knife crime extremely seriously.

