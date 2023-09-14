Sutton pub landlord’s ex-partner caused £3,000 of damage when she broke up with him

Watch more videos on Shots!

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard a drunk and tearful Rebecca Hadfield stormed into The Devonshire Arms, on High Pavement, on May 21, and shouted: “I haven't done anything wrong.”

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Hadfield damaged a £2,000 Lenovo laptop, a £600 Jaegermeister machine and four bottles of Jaegermeister worth £403, when she hurled them to the floor.

The 28-year-old also threw a bar stool through a window, and trays around the kitchen, before going upstairs. She punched a second window, cutting her hand and leaving blood on the walls.

Hadfield, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Hadfield, who has no previous convictions, was in a relationship with the licensee for 12 months.

She moved in with him and worked there without a wage, but their relationship deteriorated and, on that day, “they had a major fallout and she refused to work”.

Mr Pridham said: “She had been out drinking with friends and when she returned to the pub she became so angry she swept what she thought was paperwork and the laptop must have been buried under it.”

He said Hardfield does not recall smashing the Jaeger machine or bottles but accepts she must have.