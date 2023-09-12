News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Mansfield man’s ‘unusual’ £2,000 repairs fraud ‘started with a good deed’

A Mansfield man who defrauded a woman of nearly £2,000 by pocketing cash intended for vehicle repairs committed a crime which “started as a good deed”, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST
Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Scott Allen’s victim bought a van, but the timing belt broke within weeks and she struggled to get it fixed by the garage where she purchased it, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said the victim met Allen, aged 50, on a Facebook group called Beat the Bailiffs and he managed to get £1,500 back from the garage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She paid him £100 as a thank you and Allen then suggested he could get a friend to carry out repairs.

In all, his victim paid him £1,925 between September 12 and October 16, last year.

Most Popular

However, after the mechanic told her he had not received any money, Allen admitted he had given the money to a friend to pay off a drug debt.

The police were informed and he was given a caution and told to repay the money. He was charged with fraud after failing to repay any of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Baugham said: “This is an unusual fraud. It appears to have started with a good deed by Allen.”

The court heard he has six previous convictions for 12 offences. A suspended sentence for driving offences was activated in November.

A probation officer said he engages “really well” with the post-sentence supervision order and attends all his appointments”.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates C...

Allen, of Coppice Road, Forest Town, admitted four counts of fraud by false representation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Pridham, mitigating, told magistrates: “His hope was he would be able to pay all of this money back. He is on PIP and benefits and hasn't been able to.

“This isn't sophisticated and it wasn't pre-planned. It occurs to me you may want to focus on compensation so there will be no need for her to go through the civil court to get the money back.”

Allen was handed a 12-month conditional discharge, which means he can be re-sentenced if he commits any new offences in the next year. He was also ordered to pay £1,925 compensation, which will be added to the £5,000 he already owes the court.