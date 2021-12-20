Sutton 'nuisance- who had been harassing shoppers in Stanton Hill could face jail if he re-offends

Robert Malliburn, of Outram Street, is prohibited from entering the Co-op store and car park on Fackley Road, Stanton Hill, until October 29, 2024. The CBO also prohibits Malliburn engaging in, inciting, or encouraging the use of aggressive, abusive or threatening words or behaviour directed towards anyone, and approaching any person to beg or ask for money in the district.

Ashfield District Council’s Community Safety Team secured the Criminal Behaviour Order from Mansfield Magistrates Court on October 29 this year, after he breached his Community Protection Notice initially on December 3, 2020 and again on September 23, 2021.

Malliburn also received three Fixed Penalty Notices between January and June 2021, as well as multiple Direction to Move Notices, which were all ignored.

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager, and Councillor Helen-Ann Smith outside Co-op in Stanton Hill

Despite the council engaging Malliburn with housing, financial help and support via social care, he continued to cause anti-social behaviour across the district which left the Community Safety Team with no choice but to take the case to court.

Malliburn was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “Robert Malliburn was causing serious distress to residents trying to shop at the Co-op in Stanton Hill; he was harassing and intimidating customers and staff. This is a fantastic result for the residents of Stanton Hill as it means he can no longer loiter around the car park or the shop.”

If he breaches the order he could face prison.