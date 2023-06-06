News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement

Sutton mum was so drunk she wet herself in the street with young  daughter

A Sutton mum who was found drunk and slumped in the middle of the road with her young daughter risked spending a month in prison, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 6th Jun 2023, 23:59 BST- 1 min read

A passing motorist saw the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with a pushchair on Carsic Road, on April 25, at 9.10pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said the motorist stopped and took the little girl onto the pavement and called the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers found the woman conscious, but said she had wet herself. An ambulance was called and she was taken to Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital.

When interviewed, she admitted being too drunk to care for the child.

Most Popular

Mr Pietryka said: “She vaguely remembered going to the hospital and apologised for what had gone on. She mentioned personal issues which we won't touch upon here.”

The woman admitted being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said: “She made full admissions in interview and cooperated with police.”

The maximum sentence is one month, he said. She only has one previous conviction for drink-driving.

The woman was given a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days and a four-week curfew, from 7pm to 6am, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.