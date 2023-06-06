A passing motorist saw the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with a pushchair on Carsic Road, on April 25, at 9.10pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said the motorist stopped and took the little girl onto the pavement and called the police.

Officers found the woman conscious, but said she had wet herself. An ambulance was called and she was taken to Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital.

When interviewed, she admitted being too drunk to care for the child.

Mr Pietryka said: “She vaguely remembered going to the hospital and apologised for what had gone on. She mentioned personal issues which we won't touch upon here.”

The woman admitted being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said: “She made full admissions in interview and cooperated with police.”

The maximum sentence is one month, he said. She only has one previous conviction for drink-driving.