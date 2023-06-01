Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Simon Atkinson, 49, of no fixed abode, admitted: theft. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Stefan Spencer, 43, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, admitted: possessing a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Neil, 52, of Dewsbury Road, Ossett, Wakefield, admitted: driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £600 with a £240 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 20 months but will receive a 20 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course by May 2024.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Andreas Panayi, 30, of Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe, admitted: theft by finding. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £2,400 compensation.

George Thackerey, 19, of High Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge.

Russell Comery, 60, of Smeath Road, Underwood, admitted: failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He received an eight week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for five years. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Wrathall, 43, of Sapele Close, Gedling, Nottingham, admitted: assault by beating. He received a six month discharge and was ordered to pay £50 compensation, with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Harry Smith, 32 , of Chadburn Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and was disqualified for three years.

Shannon Dallison, 26, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated common assault. She was fined £416 with £100 compensation, a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chelsea Webster, 37, of Peel Gardens, Mansfield, admitted: possessing a blade. He received a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Comer, 59, of Percy Street, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating and criminal damage. He received a 12 month conditional discharge with £100 compensation.

Simon Percivil, 37, of Hanbury Court, Mansfield, admitted: failing to comply with a football banning order. He received a 12 month community order 100 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge with £85 costs.

Ricky Gregg, 32, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, admitted: failing to comply with a football banning order. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Parkes, 30, of Wright Street, Ollerton, Newark, admitted: driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £300 with a £120 surcharge and £85 costs and was disqualified for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ralfs Vicinskis, 19, of Banchory Close, Mansfield, admitted: obstructing a constable, using threatening/abusive words and possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £160 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anton Peck, 40, of Wheatgrass Road, Chilwell, Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a six-month conditional discharge.

Wayne Brown, 51, of Perlethorpe Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: failing to attend court, common assault, and interfering with a motor vehicle. He received a 12 month community order with a 31-day building better relationships programme, a six-month alcohol treatment programme and ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.

Lee Robinson, 35, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation and a £114 surcharge. He received a 24-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Place, 46, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving without insurance or a licence, and possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Philip Humphries, 30, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted theft and breaching a suspended sentence order. He was fined £200 with £168 compensation and the order was extended to 24 months.

Jordan Newbury, 31, of Leverton Road, Retford, admitted: driving without due care and attention and driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £350 with £85 costs and a £140 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months but will receive a 17 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Connor Middup, 21, of Kendal Close, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limiti s 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months but will receive an 18 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course by March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Waterfield, 36, of Pepper Street, Sutton, admitted: driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Levi Wildridge, 38, of HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, admitted: theft and two assaults. He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £150 costs and a £96 surcharge.

Anton Peck, 40, of Wheatgrass Road, Chilwell, Long Eaton, admitted: using threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £154 costs.

James Armstrong, 36, of Bath Street, Sutton, admitted: using threatening/abusive words/behaviour and assault on an emergency worker. He was fined £400 with £80 compensation, an £80 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Long, 24, of Portland Street, Worksop, admitted: possessing a controlled drug of class b - cannabis and possession of a knife. He received a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Finlay Roe, 21, of Sheffield Road, Rotherham, admitted: driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, fraudulently loaning a registration mark, and driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12-month community order with 200 hoursof unpaid work and ten rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for three years. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.