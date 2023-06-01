News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between March 28 and April 3.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:02 BST- 4 min read

Simon Atkinson, 49, of no fixed abode, admitted: theft. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Stefan Spencer, 43, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, admitted: possessing a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary Neil, 52, of Dewsbury Road, Ossett, Wakefield, admitted: driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £600 with a £240 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 20 months but will receive a 20 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course by May 2024.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Andreas Panayi, 30, of Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe, admitted: theft by finding. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £2,400 compensation.

George Thackerey, 19, of High Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted: possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge.

Russell Comery, 60, of Smeath Road, Underwood, admitted: failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He received an eight week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for five years. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grant Wrathall, 43, of Sapele Close, Gedling, Nottingham, admitted: assault by beating. He received a six month discharge and was ordered to pay £50 compensation, with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Harry Smith, 32 , of Chadburn Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and was disqualified for three years.

Shannon Dallison, 26, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated common assault. She was fined £416 with £100 compensation, a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chelsea Webster, 37, of Peel Gardens, Mansfield, admitted: possessing a blade. He received a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Comer, 59, of Percy Street, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating and criminal damage. He received a 12 month conditional discharge with £100 compensation.

Simon Percivil, 37, of Hanbury Court, Mansfield, admitted: failing to comply with a football banning order. He received a 12 month community order 100 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge with £85 costs.

Ricky Gregg, 32, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, admitted: failing to comply with a football banning order. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Parkes, 30, of Wright Street, Ollerton, Newark, admitted: driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £300 with a £120 surcharge and £85 costs and was disqualified for 18 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ralfs Vicinskis, 19, of Banchory Close, Mansfield, admitted: obstructing a constable, using threatening/abusive words and possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £160 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

Anton Peck, 40, of Wheatgrass Road, Chilwell, Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a six-month conditional discharge.

Wayne Brown, 51, of Perlethorpe Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: failing to attend court, common assault, and interfering with a motor vehicle. He received a 12 month community order with a 31-day building better relationships programme, a six-month alcohol treatment programme and ten rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.

Lee Robinson, 35, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation and a £114 surcharge. He received a 24-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Place, 46, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving without insurance or a licence, and possessing a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Philip Humphries, 30, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted theft and breaching a suspended sentence order. He was fined £200 with £168 compensation and the order was extended to 24 months.

Jordan Newbury, 31, of Leverton Road, Retford, admitted: driving without due care and attention and driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £350 with £85 costs and a £140 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months but will receive a 17 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Connor Middup, 21, of Kendal Close, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limiti s 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months but will receive an 18 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course by March 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luke Waterfield, 36, of Pepper Street, Sutton, admitted: driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Levi Wildridge, 38, of HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, admitted: theft and two assaults. He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £150 costs and a £96 surcharge.

Anton Peck, 40, of Wheatgrass Road, Chilwell, Long Eaton, admitted: using threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £154 costs.

James Armstrong, 36, of Bath Street, Sutton, admitted: using threatening/abusive words/behaviour and assault on an emergency worker. He was fined £400 with £80 compensation, an £80 surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jake Long, 24, of Portland Street, Worksop, admitted: possessing a controlled drug of class b - cannabis and possession of a knife. He received a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Finlay Roe, 21, of Sheffield Road, Rotherham, admitted: driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, fraudulently loaning a registration mark, and driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12-month community order with 200 hoursof unpaid work and ten rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for three years. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Terry Dawson, 53, of Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £120 with £200 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Read More
Police fine reminders irritated Kirkby man into sending officer abusive texts