Sutton man who smashed ex's head on floor said it wasn’t his ‘proudest moment’

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Liam Parker woke her up by spitting at her and dragged her out of bed by the wrists in the early hours of April 1, last year. Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said he grabbed her shoulders and smashed her head hard against the floor leaving a lump on her head.

The court heard door staff and police had to intervene when he shoved and argued with her earlier that night. In a statement, his victim said their one-year relationship began well but Parker became "paranoid” and would go through her phone and lose his temper.

“I feel concerned about what he would do if he was ever to see me again,” she said, adding he had turned up at her work place. The court heard he has kept out of trouble since 2011 and has no previous convictions for violence since 2008.

Parker, who represented himself, said he was extremely remorseful, but denied spitting. “It is not my proudest moment,” he said. “That's why I went guilty at the first opportunity. It's not a pattern of behaviour. Custody frightens me to death.”

Parker, aged 36, of Brierley Cottages, Sutton, admitted assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on June 7 last year.