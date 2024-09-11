Sutton man who left knuckle duster in street for police picked up £1,400 court bill

A Sutton man who was found in the street after leaving a knuckle duster on the pavement for police to see has picked up a £1,400 court bill, magistrates have heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Eadley was lying on Sutton Road, Mansfield, with a gold knuckle duster beside his head at 2am, on August 24, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

The court heard he has been out of trouble for more than ten years and has no previous convictions of a similar nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he had been working as a chef before returning to the area but suffered a mental health crisis that evening.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He took the knuckle duster from someone else's house for safe keeping as children were present," she said.

"He sat in the road and left it on the pavement so police officers didn't find it in his bag. He wanted them to see it.

"He didn't threaten anyone. He told them, "Yes, that's mine."”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Pursglove said Eadley, who has children and a grandchild in the area and works full time, also has a job opportunity in London.

"It does seem to be a blip," she said.

Eadley, aged 38, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, admitted possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £960 and ordered to pay a £384 surcharge and £85 costs.

"If you are prosecuted for a similar offence over the next few years there is a mandatory six month sentence," the presiding magistrate warned him.