Sutton man wearing latex gloves in stolen car said he was just checking it out

A Sutton man who was found in a stolen car minutes after the keys were taken in a burglary has been advised to stop smoking cannabis, a court has heard.

Keelan Lewis was wearing latex gloves and fiddling with an ODB reader, used to re-set onboard computers, when police discovered him in the £6,000 BMW Series 3 tucked behind garages near his home at 5.10am.

The keys and a £430 televsion set were stolen from an address on Kirkby Road which was reported ten minutes earlier on March 13.

"He denied driving it and said he found it and decided to check it out,” said Anthony Cheung, prosecuting.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 25 previous convictions for 59 offences, including a series of robberies in 2019, and battery in 2023.

At the time Lewis, now aged 20, was on bail for a matter that was later discontinued and also serving a community order.

Emma Coverley, mitigating, said he might be able to return to his council home and was keen to pursue contact with his daughter.

Lewis, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted handling stolen goods at a previous hearing.

Sentencing him to 15 months on Thursday, Judge Steven Coupland said he would be released soon as he has already served slightly more time on remand.

“Things are made worse because you have a bad record for dishonesty and are assessed as a high risk of re-offending,” he said.

"You are a long-term cannabis user. I advise you to stop taking it when you get out. Cannabis is not your friend. Stay out of trouble and do what you’re told please.”

"Definitely, yeah,” replied Lewis.