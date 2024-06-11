Sutton man was over the limit while blocking traffic in the middle of the road
A member of the public reported Colin Lee sitting in a white Ford Transit Tipper that was obstructing traffic with the lights off in the middle of Market Street at 11.30pm, on May 19.
Lee, aged 58, began slurring his words and was verbally abusive when asked to provide his details.
Checks revealed he was only holding a provisional licence and wasn't insured to drive the van.
A breath test revealed he had 117 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard he has no relevant previous convictions but is currently serving a community order, imposed on August 22 last year, for possession of a blade.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Lee took full responsibility for his actions and accepted he was intoxicated.
He went to the pub with a friend after being threatened with eviction from his home of 15 years, he explained.
He said Lee, who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, went to fetch something from his friend's van.
"He didn't intend to drive the vehicle,” Mr Higginbotham said. “He has demonstrated he is susceptible to rehabilitation in the past."
Lee, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while in drink, without insurance or a driving licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for six months.