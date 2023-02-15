Sutton man threatened store manager with violence after shoplifting accusation
A Sutton man who threatened a store manager when his pregnant girlfriend was accused of shoplifting has been ordered to carry out unpaid work, a court has heard.
Leon Martin’s partner swore at the manager, “I haven't got anything”, when the manager confronted her in B&M Bargains, Kirkby, on November 16, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said, when they were banned from coming back, Martin, aged 22, said: "If you come anywhere near us I will pull a knife out."
Despite Martin’s “aggressive body language”, the manager followed them until Martin made a phone call and said: “Get yourselves down to B&M because we need to smash some heads in.”
The court heard he has four previous convictions for 11 offences, including possessing a blade and attempted robbery, for which he received a six-month suspended sentence.
He was most recently in court for criminal damage.
Martin, of Westbourne Road, admitted using threatening words.
Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Martin accepted threatening to punch the manager and said he would swing for him, but denied making threats involving a knife.
“He was never seen holding a knife,” she said. “The incident didn't escalate into violence.
“He has started to mature a little bit of late and fully accepts his behaviour wasn't acceptable.
“There was no evidence they stole anything,” Ms Pursglove said. “He says he did become very cross and told (the manager) not to lay his hands on his partner.”
Martin was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.