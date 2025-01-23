Sutton man strangled his girlfriend and kicked her with steel toe caps

Nottingham Crown Court.

A Sutton man who strangled his girlfriend and kicked her while wearing steel toe caps also subjected her to a campaign of controlling abuse, a court has heard.

Joseph Richardson grabbed her by the neck for 20-30 seconds with increasing pressure so she struggled to breathe before leaving her with red marks, in November 2022, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

In the following days he punched her on the arms, shoved her over, and kicked her ankle.

When he handed himself in at Mansfield police station he claimed he didn't remember strangling her but admitted being violent towards her in the past.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he became increasingly aggressive and controlling, on one day bombarding her with 159 messages demanding that she leave a family party.

On another occasion he threatened to stab her sister.

In a statement, his victim said Richardson’s behaviour had isolated her from her friends and she struggled to trust people.

"There would be threats and violence if I did anything without him,” she said. “I used to be scared of him and what he may do. I feel now that I am free of him."

Andrew Wesley, mitigating, said Richardson, of previous good character, had a difficult upbringing and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said there were issues of "acute immaturity" and, at the time, he was functioning much younger than his actual age. He has since formed a new relationship and ended it “in a sensible way.”

He said the defendant felt “genuine regret and remorse,” has stayed out of trouble and has had no contact with his former partner.

Richardson, now aged 20, of Church Street, Sutton, admitted intentional strangulation and controlling and coercive behaviour on the day of his trial.

Judge Julie Warburton told him: “I don’t know if you have any understanding of how dangerous it is to grip someone by the neck. Had you held onto her for much longer it is highly likely you would have caused her a much more serious injury.

“You later called her to apologise, at least recognising that what you had done was wrong.”

On Thursday, he received a 19-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, with 40 rehabilitation days.