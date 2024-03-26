Sutton man shouted racist abuse and threatened to kill family next door

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Green was told to be quiet by two children who were playing hide and seek after shouting outside his home on September 14, last year, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

Green shouted: "Why should I be quiet? There's nobody around. We are in England. F*** off to your own country if you want to speak your foreign s***."

Eleven days later, Green, aged 50, was recorded making threats to kill the family next door, and making racist comments “relating to the only mixed race individual on the street”.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"I am going to kill her then I am going to kill him then I am going to kill their f****** kids," he shouted.

The court heard he was jailed for 26 weeks for racially- aggravated offences against the same complainants, and breaching a suspended sentence, in December last year.

Ms Baughan said these offences happened before the offences for which he was jailed and restraining orders were in place to prevent him contacting his neighbours.

But she didn’t know why they weren’t dealt with at the same time.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “Had there not been a racial element it would not be in the public interest to prosecute. He has already been dealt with.

"He was interviewed in September. He can’t receive another prison sentence.

“Since his release he has decided he has to get away from the area after living there for two years. He is due to move to Chester.

“He has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He has to stop smoking and drinking.”

Mr Pridham said previous issues with his neighbours were linked to his drinking but he has complied with the restraining orders “no doubt because he has modified his alcohol use.”

Green, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, admitted racially-aggravated harassment when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.