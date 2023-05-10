News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man nabbed with cocaine after missing court date for drug possession

A Sutton man was found with cocaine when police turned up to arrest him for failing to attend court on a separate charge of possessing the same drug, magistrates heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th May 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read

Liam Parker admitted possessing two wraps of the class A drug when officers arrested him at his Mason Street home, on February 3, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said Parker has two previous convictions, and had appeared in court on February 4, the day after his arrest, for possessing cocaine in June last year, when he was fined £400.

The 30-year-old admitted the latest offence.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Mansfield Magistrates Court
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the requisition had been sent to the wrong address and the court issued a search warrant when he did not attend.

“Two wraps were found on him,” he said, “consistent with personal use.”

The court heard he could have been dealt with for both offences at the same time.

Parker was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.