Sutton man nabbed with cocaine after missing court date for drug possession

Liam Parker admitted possessing two wraps of the class A drug when officers arrested him at his Mason Street home, on February 3, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said Parker has two previous convictions, and had appeared in court on February 4, the day after his arrest, for possessing cocaine in June last year, when he was fined £400.

The 30-year-old admitted the latest offence.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the requisition had been sent to the wrong address and the court issued a search warrant when he did not attend.

“Two wraps were found on him,” he said, “consistent with personal use.”

The court heard he could have been dealt with for both offences at the same time.