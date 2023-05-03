‘Stealth bomber’ e-bike rider fined for uninsured trip on Mansfield footpath

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard officers spotted Ivor Pagdin riding the £4,000 'Stealth Bomber', which can reach speeds of up to 50mph, along a path beside the River Maun, on September 9, last year.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said Pagdin, aged 54, was traced to a nearby coffee shop where he confirmed the bike was his, but refused to give his name.

He claimed it was an electric-assisted pedal bike, but there was no sign of a chain or pedals, and Pagdin became “obstructive”.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

He denied it was a mechanically-propelled bike, which are illegal to ride without insurance, and refused to provide his insurance details.

Ms Mercer said that, at one point, Pagdin tried to claim he was simply “coasting” on the e-bike, but the officer had body-worn camera footage showing him moving along the footpath without assistance.

When Pagdin finally did give his name, checks showed he was banned from driving in August last year.

However, Ms Mercer added, because he was not seen riding on a public road, he is not liable to be prosecuted for driving while disqualified.

Pagdin, of Poplar Drive, Glapwell, did not attend court to enter a plea and he was convicted of driving without insurance in his absence.

