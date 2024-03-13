Sutton man knocked out girlfriend he plans to marry later this year after punching pal
Members of the public saw Ebby Hames shouting and acting aggressively, outside the Devonshire Arms, on High Pavement, on December 9 last year, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.
Hames punched his friend in the face, knocking him to the floor, and punched his partner in the face “multiple times" before pushing her to the ground where “it looked as if she was knocked unconscious for a short period of time.”
Bouncers from the pub came out and the defendant stood in a boxing stance. Hames, aged 36, was arrested at the scene and answered no-comment when he was interviewed by the police.
Magistrates in Mansfield heard his partner didn’t support the prosecution but it was recorded on CCTV.
The court heard he has previous convictions for violence in 2015 and 2018 and was last in trouble for driving matters in 2020.
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Hames had been out drinking with two male friends and his partner of five years and “tensions” arose when he mentioned “an incident with a third party” that happened last year.
He said his partner aggressively pushed him and there was “argy-bargy.” When his friend tried to get involved, he got punched for his trouble.
“The defendant and his partner are still together and going through counselling,” said Mr Pridham. “They plan to marry later this year. The other men are still very good friends.”
He said it was “a stupid incident where the wrong things were said at the wrong time” and it was “a shame it was brought to the attention of the public.”
He said the roofer and scaffolder tends to binge drink but is “certainly fit and healthy in relation to unpaid work.”
“Apart from this stupid incident he has settled down,” Mr Pridham added.
Hames, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received a 12-month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days.
He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.