Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Bassetlaw

Clare Richens, 38, of West Hill Drive, Mansfield, admitted: harassment without violence and use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was fined £80 with costs of £85.

Simone Palethorpe, 39, of Glossop Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £250 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Callum Cooper, 35, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place. He was fined £166 with £85 costs and the weapons were confiscated.

Timothy Hall, 55, of the Paddocks, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Daniel Ball, 19, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £80 compensation, with a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Hunter, 40, of Bannerman Road, Kirkby, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance, and drive a motor vehicle dangerously. He received a 24-week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months and until an extended test is passed.

Kevin Rowe, 57, of Kirklington Road, Rainworth, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis. He was fined £153 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 18 months.

Mihai Poenaru, 35, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, found guilty in absence: use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance. He was fined £660, with £85 costs and a £264 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Suzanne Bayliss, 51, of Hesley Road, Harworth, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £140 and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Charlee Ashby, 22, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and £150 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Mark Vickers, 41, of Conan Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, admitted: theft from a motor vehicle, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Luke Wilson, 28, of Sherwood Drive, Ollerton, admitted: breach sexual harm prevention order. He was fined £653 and ordered to pay a £261 surcharge and £85 costs.

Carol Stevenson, 60, of Victoria Street, Catcliffe, Rotherham, admitted: assault by beating. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £125 compensation, an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.