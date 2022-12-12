News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sutton man jailed after violent attack on ex-girlfriend

A Sutton man who repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend and left her with horrific injuries has been put behind bars.

By Phoebe Cox
7 hours ago - 2 min read

Daniel Jeyes, aged 37 from Ashfield, broke his victim’s nose after launching the violent attack at their home in Sutton.

When police arrived at the property, Mr Jeyes told officers his partner had injured herself after falling downstairs.

Hide Ad

Jeyes appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, December 7. where he was locked up for two years and eight months after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Daniel Jeyes
Most Popular

Detective Constable Liam Cowan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When officers first saw the injuries caused by Jeyes’ attack they were shocked and described them as horrific.

“This was an extremely unpleasant assault and one can only imagine how terrified the victim must have been.

Hide Ad

“Jeyes then tried to cover up his cowardly attack by making false claims that his victim had fallen.”

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Police said officers were initially called to the address after reports of a domestic argument just after midnight on August 7, 2022.

Hide Ad

Jeyes tried to stop officers coming through the front door, claiming his partner was asleep.

Read More
House and car windows smashed by vandals at Kirkby address
Hide Ad

And after gaining entry, police found the woman with serious facial injuries – lying in bed covered in blood.

Jeyes told officers he and his partner had been out in Sutton town centre drinking at various pubs with a group of friends for much of the previous day.

Hide Ad

He said his partner had been involved in a fight earlier in the evening and he had later been awoken by her falling down the stairs.

However, detectives were able to piece together a detailed case against Jeyes, as well as support his victim.

Hide Ad

Along with a broken nose, his ex-girlfriend was left with bruising and swelling to her face and a black eye following the assault.

Detective Constable Cowan said: “We take any report of domestic violence extremely seriously and have a dedicated team of officers working around the clock.

Hide Ad

“To not only investigate and bring the perpetrator to justice but also to support the victim, their family and friends.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down to Jeyes and hope this sends a very clear message that this sort of violence will never be tolerated.”