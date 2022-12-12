The incident happened in Lindley’s Lane around 10.20pm on Wednesday, December 7, and saw a front window of the property smashed, along with the windscreen of a Vauxhall Vectra parked on the driveway.

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents of criminal damage, burglary, anti-social behaviour and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight between Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2, an attempt was made to break into a house on Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby, but no entry was gained.

Police are appealing for the public's help

Between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, December 4, a grey and green Lexmoto motorbike with yellow wheels was stolen from a property driveway on Harris Road, Kirkby.

Between 4.30pm on Sunday, December 4 and 8.30am Monday, December 5 some CCTV equipment in a rear garden was damaged at a property on Crescent Road, Selston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 9.50am on Thursday, December 1, a male in his early 20s, dressed in black and not wearing a helmet, was riding a blue off-road motorbike over the playing field on Byron Road, Annesley, and churning up the football pitch. This is a regular occurrence in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 4.20pm on Friday, December 2, youths were riding off-road motorbikes and doing wheelies on Skegby Road and Felley Avenue in Kirkby This had also occurred the previous day.

At around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 3, four males were riding motorbikes in woodland near Felley Priory, Underwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information about any of these incidents, email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]