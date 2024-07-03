Sutton man injured partner while restraining her during two-litre vodka session

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sutton man used too much force and injured his drunk partner while restraining her after she hit him in the face during a two litre of vodka drinking session, a court has heard.

Police found Tyson Clark's partner with ripped pyjamas and bruises on her thigh and cheekbone when they responded to a 999 call she made at 10.30pm on December 29, said prosecutor Jemma Minton.

She told officers he slapped and pushed her off a chair, before pinning her on the sofa, grabbing her throat and squeezing her foot painfully.

Clark called 999 earlier that evening when she punched him in the face and warned police he was liable to “kick off”.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has previous convictions for a “low-level” assault in 2019 and was last in trouble in 2022.

Meadows, mitigating, said his partner was “considerably more intoxicated than him" and struggling with her addiction to alcohol.

“It was never his intention to hurt her,” she said. “He only stayed there out of concern for her well-being.

"He accepts the level of force he used went beyond self-defence. She hasn't supported the prosecution.”

Ms Meadows said Clark hasn't been allowed to stay at the address since the assault and has been sofa surfing.

“She wishes to resume the relationship," she added. “Since she has stopped drinking the risk of further incidents is reduced.”

Clark, aged 32, of no fixed address, admitted assault and criminal damage on a basis when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.