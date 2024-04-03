Sutton man fined for shoving partner onto bed after heated argument
Alan Webster's four-year relationship was "initially good" but went downhill and became "somewhat toxic" with abuse towards his partner and “retribution when she became upset,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.
The couple returned to his flat after drinking in the pub and she began crying as an argument became more heated in October last year.
Webster told her "her tears didn't wash with him" and shoved her over onto the bed, breaking her £130 necklace.
“He said there was no malice behind it and understood it constituted an assault, but denied breaking the necklace deliberately, said Ms Fawcett.
His now ex-partner said she didn't want things to progress this far.
"She is aware he has issues and wants to put the whole incident behind him. She made no request for a restraining order or compensation for the necklace."
His defence solicitor said Webster, of previous good character, was remorseful and deserved full credit for his guilty plea.
“He remembers choice words were spoken but understands he shouldn’t have shoved her.”
She said the self-employed plasterer will be off work for three months later this year when he undergoes a knee replacement operation. Because another assault charge was withdrawn this offence couldn't be dealt with out of court, she added.
Webster, aged 50, of The Hillocks, Sutton, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He was fined £392 with a £157 surcharge and £85 costs.