Sutton man faces Crown Court trial for alleged attack with a baseball bat
A Sutton man will face a Crown Court trial for an alleged attack with a baseball bat.
Shane Green, aged 32 of Southwood Avenue, denied wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.
It is alleged Green issued threats before attacking a man with a baseball bat and leaving him with deep lacerations, on Brook Street, Sutton, on May 28.
A two-day trial was set for November 20, with a pre-trial review tabled for October 23.
He appeared by video-link from HMP Nottingham where he is currently on remand. A bail application will be heard at a later date.