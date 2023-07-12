Sutton man faces Crown Court trial for alleged attack with a baseball bat

Shane Green, aged 32 of Southwood Avenue, denied wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

It is alleged Green issued threats before attacking a man with a baseball bat and leaving him with deep lacerations, on Brook Street, Sutton, on May 28.

Nottingham Crown Court.

A two-day trial was set for November 20, with a pre-trial review tabled for October 23.