News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Sutton man faces Crown Court trial for alleged attack with a baseball bat

A Sutton man will face a Crown Court trial for an alleged attack with a baseball bat.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Shane Green, aged 32 of Southwood Avenue, denied wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

It is alleged Green issued threats before attacking a man with a baseball bat and leaving him with deep lacerations, on Brook Street, Sutton, on May 28.

Read More
Reports from the courts: latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court
Nottingham Crown Court.Nottingham Crown Court.
Nottingham Crown Court.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A two-day trial was set for November 20, with a pre-trial review tabled for October 23.

He appeared by video-link from HMP Nottingham where he is currently on remand. A bail application will be heard at a later date.