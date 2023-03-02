Sutton man crashed while over limit after boss called him to work at short notice
A Sutton man was over the drink-drive limit when he crashed his car after his bosses called him into work unexpectedly, a court heard.
Police were called to Leamington Drive after Richard Eastwood hit a brick garden wall and a lamppost, on February 5, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said a breath test revealed he had 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
Eastwood, aged 44, of The Twitchell, Sutton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
His solicitor said Eastwood, a part-time night porter at a hotel in Derbyshire, was not due to be at work that day and drank two or three pints of lager while watching football on television.
However, his employer contacted him and told him he was needed at work because of staffing difficulties.
“That’s why he was driving when he lost control of the vehicle,” said his solicitor. “With hindsight, he wishes he hadn’t gotten behind the wheel.”
He said the dad-of-four has no previous convictions and deserved credit for his prompt guilty plea.
Eastwood was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 court costs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he completes it before February 2024.