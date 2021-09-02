Officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at the Subway branch at Lakeside Point Retail Park.

Following enquiries it was established the property had been broken into and officers quickly searched the area.

It led to officers detaining a man in the service yard of the premises, just after 1am on Monday (30 August 2021), on suspicion of burglary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have charged a man with burglary

Jonathon White, 38, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, has been charged with burglary. He has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on 16 September 2021.

Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats burglary with the utmost importance and is continuing to work hard to drive down burglaries, investigate reports and work closely with businesses and partners to prevent them from happening in the first place.”