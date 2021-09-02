Sutton man charged with burglary at Subway branch in the town
Police have charged a suspect in connection with an alleged break-in at a fast food restaurant in Sutton.
Officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress at the Subway branch at Lakeside Point Retail Park.
Following enquiries it was established the property had been broken into and officers quickly searched the area.
It led to officers detaining a man in the service yard of the premises, just after 1am on Monday (30 August 2021), on suspicion of burglary.
Jonathon White, 38, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, has been charged with burglary. He has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on 16 September 2021.
Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats burglary with the utmost importance and is continuing to work hard to drive down burglaries, investigate reports and work closely with businesses and partners to prevent them from happening in the first place.”