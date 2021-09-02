Witnesses told police the woman had allegedly been drinking heavily in a pub in Market Place, Mansfield, when she fell over on the dancefloor at around 7.20pm last night (Monday, August 30).

It was claimed she then got to her feet and hit the man over the head with a glass, before leaving the venue.

The victim – who denies he laughed at the woman – suffered a cut to the side of his head that required stitches in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was arrested at a local address

Police were called and were given the name of a suspect. A 61-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after officers found her at an address locally.

Detective Sergeant Julian Eminson-Ferry, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to speak to a number of witnesses to establish the full circumstances of this incident as well as looking at CCTV.

“We are satisfied that this was a self-contained incident where those involved were known to each other and there was no wider threat to the public.

"Thankfully the injury to the victim is not life-threatening. Whilst we have made an arrest we would still welcome information from anyone who witnessed the disturbance.”

Anyone with information is asked call 101, quoting incident number 702 of August 30, 2021.