Sutton man caught handling stolen goods thought he was helping his mate move
Kyle Dean stayed where he was and his pal fled when police stopped them with bags containing "miscellaneous items" on May 11, last year, said prosecutor Ruth Stirland.
The contents were traced to a woman's address by a police dog, and Dean, aged 34, of Outram Street, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods on the day of a trial, on February 20.
He was last in trouble in 2022 for cultivating cannabis, and his record mainly consists of drug-related offences, Ms Stirland added.
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: "He has not been before the courts for dishonesty for a long time."
He said the offence was committed through "an ill-placed sense of loyalty" and Dean's friend ran away but hasn't been prosecuted.
"He ought to have asked more questions given that he knew his friend's character,” he said. “It would be difficult to think if a less sophisticated offence."
The probation service couldn't get in touch with him because they only had his girlfriend’s number but they split up and weren’t talking.
"They have recommended a community order to address his consequential thinking skills.”
Mr Stocks said if Dean had thought things through “it's most unlikely this offence would have been committed.”
He was ordered to pay £325 towards the £650 costs of preparing the trial and a £26 surcharge.
Handing him a 12-month conditional discharge, the presiding magistrate told him: “I suggest you choose your friends more carefully.”