Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oscar Blaszkiewicz, 36, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, admitted: thefts from shops. He received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £512 compensation.

Lynsey Webster, 47, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. She received a two-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £800 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Jenkins, 19, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: driving dangerously and driving without third party insurance. He was disqualified for 15 months and until an extended test is passed. He was jailed for 24 weeks.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Ricky Clark, 28, of Jefferson Buildings, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He was ordered to pay £33 compensation.

Daniel Groves, 27, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker and racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and was ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Josh Hallam, 23, of Wessex Road, Worksop, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 100 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeanette Talbot, 54, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 compensation and £85 costs.

Gary Peacock, 33, of Furnival Street, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. He was fined £200 and was ordered to pay £85 costs, an £80 surcharge. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Paul Bingham, 47, of Egmanton Road, Tuxford, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine, driving without third party insurance, and receiving stolen goods. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Scott Nelson, 35, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, admitted: driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. He was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conal Linney, 24, of Vicarage Close, Dalton Parva, Rotherham, admitted: driving with excess alcohol. Driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Robert Kenny, 53, of Westgate, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Kevin Nussey, 42, of Deakins Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Connor Riddoch, 26, of Kighill Lane, Ravenshead, admitted: failing to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis and driving without third party insurance. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Gregory, 32, of Brocklehurst Drive, Edwinstowe, admitted: driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £833 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £333 surcharge. He was disqualified for 25 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Shaun Brazier, 35, of The Woodlands, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £40 with £85 costs.

Sharron Mews, 67, of Villiers Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £188 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £74 surcharge. She was disqualified for 16 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.