Sutton man breached order when his cocaine was sniffed out by a police dog in Mansfield
A Sutton man breached a court order when his cocaine was sniffed out by a police dog in Mansfield, magistrates have heard.
Jake Turley was arrested outside The Swan pub, on Church Street, Mansfield town centre, with two small bags of the class A drug, on November 12.
Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said this would ordinarily attract a fine but Turley is currently subject to a two-year community order, imposed in February.
He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work for two counts of battery and a malicious communications offence.
Probation officer Greta Percival said Turley has 86 hours outstanding, but he was complying and there were no concerns.
Turley, aged 26, of Hardwick Lane, Sutton, admitted drug possession.
He was fined £128 and ordered to pay a £51 surcharge and £85 costs.
Ordering forfeiture and destruction of the drugs, magistrates told Turley: “We have to announce that in court. You're obviously not going to get them back.”