Mansfield man to be sentenced at crown court for violent attack in kebab shop

Tony Shooter was waiting to be served in the takeaway on Leeming Street while the other customer complained about their order, on August 28, just before 7pm.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, showed CCTV footage of Shooter, aged 45, hitting the man, who was much smaller than him, twice in the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued to beat him while he was on the ground for the next three to four minutes, despite the efforts of two shop workers who tried to intervene.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Passers-by on Leeming Street stopped to watch what was happening through the shop window before police arrived.

In a statement at the time, his victim said: "The assault has really shaken me. I said nothing to him in order to attack me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told officers he had concerns about the swelling to his face and planned to go to hospital.

The court heard Shooter has six previous convictions for nine offences, all for violence against the person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last in court in December last year, when he received a community order for battery.

Mr Tyler said: “This was a prolonged and persistent assault. The starting point is one year and six months in custody."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shooter, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Shooter had fully engaged with the community order, but was not able to complete much of the unpaid work because he had been caring for his partner.

He said Shootner's partner, who witnessed the attack while sitting on a mobility scooter outside the shop, was unwell and he had taken time off work to look after her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hogarth said the case could be adjourned for an updated victim statement, but there was nothing to suggest the attack had caused the man psychological harm.