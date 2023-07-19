News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man bombarded emergency services with nuisance calls about his health

A 66-year-old Sutton man who bombarded the emergency services with nuisance phone calls complaining about his health has been ordered to pay them compensation.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read

Stephen Deville made 26 calls to the ambulance service and 18 to the police over a 33-hour period, on March 27 and 28, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said: “He was talking about his health and seeking assistance for other matters.”

On one occasion an ambulance was dispatched and Deville was taken to King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, for a short visit.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
He was ordered not to call 999 unless there was a genuine risk to life to ensure this does not happen again.

Mr Pietryka said there is nothing similar on his record and he was last in trouble in 2006.

The court heard he racked up £549 of “commissioning costs”, because of his phone calls.

Deville, who has changed his name from House, admitted persistently making use of a public communications network to cause inconvenience.

David Pendlebury, mitigating, said: “It has been quite difficult to get any instructions from him. During the last 12 months, he has had a heart attack and a stroke which have affected his ability to communicate.

“He didn’t request an ambulance but one was sent out. It is not entirely clear what the compensation claim is really for.

“He lives on his own and is perhaps quite lonely. He has significant health problems and, regrettably, problems with alcohol.”

Deville, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, was ordered to pay £350 to East Midlands Ambulance Service and £200 to Nottinghamshire Police, but no court costs were awarded.