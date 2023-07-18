News you can trust since 1952
Ollerton man seriously injured motorist in headlong crash on wrong side of A1

An Ollerton man who drove his car at high speed the wrong way up the A1 in the early hours of New Year’s Day crashed headlong into an oncoming car and seriously injured the driver.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read

Mihails Gerasimovs was driving a black Lexus CT north on the southbound carriage at East Markham, at 5am, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

Numerous other vehicles flashed their lights to warn him, but he crashed headlong into his victim's car.

That driver was trapped inside his car and the impact left him with serious complex fractures of his arm, a broken foot, two spinal fractures and his stomach lining separated from his colon.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Gerasimovs, aged 42, of Headstock Close, Ollerton, admitted dangerous driving causing serious injury and drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today, July 18.

The prosecutor said the offence was so serious it exceeded their sentencing powers.

Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban and bailed him to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, for sentencing, on August 22.