Sutton man banned for the second time in a year after refusing breath test

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Dylan Rodgers was slurring when he asked police ‘what have I done?’ after they chased him along Forest Road, on August 26.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said when officers told him he had been travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone, he walked away saying: “I’m done, I’m done.”

He gave false details to the police and refused to provide a breath sample.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard he had been banned in April this year for drink driving.

Probation officer Martin Anderson said Rodgers, aged 26, was drinking to cope with his mother’s death, in August 2020.

"He said he hadn't drunk anything that day - but had quite a bit the night before,” he said. “He didn't think there was anything wrong with the manner of his driving."

The court heard Rodgers had borrowed his younger brother's car to price up a building job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers, of Outram Street, admitted failing to provide a specimen and driving while disqualified.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He reports not having a drinking problem, but drink seems to be a feature of his behaviour on this occasion.

“Perhaps more efforts could be made to make him think about the consequences of his behaviour and the misery and harm drink-driving can cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad