Sutton man banned for drink-driving during dash to help family member
A Sutton man who has stayed out of trouble for 15 years was charged with drink-driving after he drove to help a family member avoid a confrontation, a court has heard.
Stephen Sheldon was stopped on Sherwood Street, Huthwaite, after police saw him driving over the white line at 2am, on January 28, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said Sheldon told police had had consumed two pints. A breath test showed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.
The court heard he has 14 previous convictions for 38 offences, including two for drink driving in 2003 and 2005.
Sheldon, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, admitted drink-driving.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "It's been 15 years since I last saw him because his offending ended, full stop, in 2007."
He said Sheldon, aged 42, would no longer be able to keep his driving job as a team leader for a delivery firm, but hopes he can stay employed in a non-driving role.
The court heard a family member had been involved in a confrontation and Sheldon had driven over to defuse the situation.
Mr Perry said: “He should have rung the police. He didn't think things through. Unfortunately his morals got the better of him.”
Sheldon was banned from driving for 12 months, although a rehabilitation course will reduced the disqualification by 25 per cent if he completes it by September 2023. He was also fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.