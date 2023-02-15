Stephen Sheldon was stopped on Sherwood Street, Huthwaite, after police saw him driving over the white line at 2am, on January 28, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said Sheldon told police had had consumed two pints. A breath test showed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he has 14 previous convictions for 38 offences, including two for drink driving in 2003 and 2005.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Sheldon, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, admitted drink-driving.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "It's been 15 years since I last saw him because his offending ended, full stop, in 2007."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Sheldon, aged 42, would no longer be able to keep his driving job as a team leader for a delivery firm, but hopes he can stay employed in a non-driving role.

The court heard a family member had been involved in a confrontation and Sheldon had driven over to defuse the situation.

Mr Perry said: “He should have rung the police. He didn't think things through. Unfortunately his morals got the better of him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad