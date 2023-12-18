Prison for Sutton man who ‘snapped’ and drove car at annoying pub drunk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ricky Kay's victim followed him out of the Devonshire Arms on May 3, and struck his car window while shadowboxing around the car park, said prosecutor Gareth Gimson.
"That was Mr Kay’s opportunity to go but it would seem his anger got the better of him,” he told Nottingham Crown Court.
When his victim leant in front of the car and provoked him with gestures, Kay drove straight at the man, delivering a glancing blow which lifted him over the bonnet and threw him to the side.
Kay, aged 29, drove at him again and hit him for a second time. The pair continued to square up to each other and “exchange ineffectual blows.”
The court heard Kay’s victim downed six bottles of Tequila beer and acted “bizarrely” in the pub after letting his dog off its lead.
"It may well be the case that there were plots and plans around him," added Mr Gimson. But, he said, it wasn’t clear whether his behaviour was sparked by alcohol or underlying mental health problems.
Kay’s victim told police he was an enforcer for the notorious Gunn family. He was taken to hospital but no serious injuries were sustained.
A small amount of cocaine was found in Kay’s wallet along with texts bragging that he had “filled” his victim in.
The court heard he has a previous convictions for dangerous driving, from 2014, and using violence to secure entry, from 2016.
Mathew Smith, mitigating, said there was “obvious provocation”. Kay described it as "an act of stupidity" and “incredibly dangerous.”
“He recognises the injuries sustained could have been far worse,” he said. “He has kept himself out of trouble for seven years and conducted himself lawfully and committed to his family.”
Kay, of Stoneyford Road, Sutton, admitted attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of cocaine. He was jailed for 27 months and disqualified for three years.
“Despite him being a nuisance that didn’t excuse what you chose to do,” Judge Steven Coupland told him. “You had every opportunity to drive away and leave him behind.”