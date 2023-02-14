Sutton man assaulted bus driver after taking his picture on dinner break

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard David Sneap tried to engage his victim in ‘unwanted conversation’ in Mansfield Bus Station on August 7, last year, at about 9am – and then returned four hours later to point his phone at him.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said that when he was asked to delete the picture, Sneap swore: “I’ll do what I like. Why don't you f*** off?”

Mr Sail said, since Sneap’s victim works there, he told the defendant: “If anyone has to leave it should be you.”

Mansfield bus station

As he walked away, Sneap, aged 50, punched his left eyebrow and jaw before hitting him on the back of his head.

The man was left with a one-inch cut to his eyebrow and “throbbing pain”. When Sneap was questioned by police he gave a no-comment interview.

The court heard he has seven previous convictions for nine offences, including an assault in 2010. He was last in court for criminal damage in 2017.

Sneap, of Main Street, Huthwaite, admitted assault by beating.

Charnelle Turner, mitigating, said Sneap suffers from a moderate learning difficulty.

His support worker said his behaviour has deteriorated since the pandemic and funding cuts have stopped him from volunteering in the community.

He denied taking pictures of the driver, said Ms Turner. He became embarassed and upset and lashed out without thinking.