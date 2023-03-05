Nottinghamshire Police successfully applied for the premises closure order for the property on Priestsic Road, at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

A spokesman for the force’s Ashfield policing team said: “The property was linked to drug dealing and causing concern for local residents due to the associated anti-social behaviour and disorder."

The order, to last an initial three months, bars anyone from entering the property. Anyone entering the property is liable for arrest.

It comes after a raid on the property by officers from Ashfield’s Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing teams found drugs and paraphernalia consistent with dealing.

One man was arrested and the investigation continues.

A police team spokesman said: “The findings of the warrant and support offered from the community helped us progress a closure application at speed, allowing PC Frew McGill to attend court and secure the order.

“The closure order is the 13th obtained in the past six months by the team and is now an embedded and preferred tactic to bring reprieve for local communities from problem addresses.

“We hope the message is clear, Do not deal drugs in ashfield.

“These orders can only occur in consultation with Ashfield Council, which works with us on closures and has led on others. The evidential package has been provided to the council as a closure order gives mandatory ground to repossess properties.”