Stolen car recovered after driver flees police in Clipstone
A stolen vehicle was recovered by police after initially fleeing officers.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit said that the car had initially failed to stop for its officers.
The spokesman said: “The car was cloned and turned out to be an outstanding stolen vehicle from Nottinghamshire.
“Excellent team work from the roads policing unit, amed response vehicles and the dog officer meant that the driver was located and arrested.”
Following the incident, the team tweeted: “#Seized #AnotherDayAnotherStolen.”