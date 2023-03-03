A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit said that the car had initially failed to stop for its officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “The car was cloned and turned out to be an outstanding stolen vehicle from Nottinghamshire.

This car failed to stop for Nottinghamshire Police traffic officers in the Clipstone area.

“Excellent team work from the roads policing unit, amed response vehicles and the dog officer meant that the driver was located and arrested.”