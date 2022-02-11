An off-duty British Transport Police constable watched Niall Gwillam park his Vauxhall Astra ‘erratically’ on Back Lane, Huthwaite, as the school was being let out, on January 21.

Katherine Wilson, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said the officer saw Gwillam stumble as he walked off, and when he returned moments later with a child, the officer approached him.

A breath test revealed Gwillam had 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliltires of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcg.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

The court heard he was also driving without insurance or a licence, following a 2019 disqualification, and gave a no-comment interview to police.

Gwillam, aged 53, of New Hucknall Waye, Huthwaite, admitted drink driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Gwillam applied to have his licence returned after the ban, but there were delays and he was only notified about it several days after his arrest.

Gwillam told magistrates he had a few drinks after finishing a night shift and went to bed, then got up at 1pm, and had a few more.

He got a call off his daughter asking him to pick up his grandson.

“I didn’t intend on breaking the law,” he said, “I just wasn't thinking straight.”

As a result he lost his job and is not allowed to supervise his grandson anymore.

Gwillam was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and a six month alcohol treatment requirement. He was also banned from driving for 25 months and must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.