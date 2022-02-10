Drink driver flipped her car and became trapped beneath it in Mansfield

Police arrived at the scene on Lindhurst Way West to find firefighters working to free Katja Nitzpon's arm from beneath her Renault, at 6am, on November 11, last year.

Prosecutor Katherine Wilson said she was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre Hospital, in Nottingham, where a blood test revealed she had 125 mlgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 mlgs.

She needed four operations for two fractures in her wrist, repairs to two tendons and skin grafts, but only she was injured in the accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Nitzpon pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and is of previous good character, Ms Wilson added.

She told officers he had been drinking when she was freed from the car.

Representing herself, Nitzpon said: "Not trying to excuse myself, prior to the accident I was suffering quite badly with migraines.

"I was depressed and I haven't been able to work for ten to 11 months.

"I was really struggling. I just needed to clear my head. I have never done this before and I certainly won't do it again.

"It was the stupidest decision I have ever made."

Nitzpon, 40, of Pedmore Valley, Nottingham, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was fined £208, with £85 court costs and a £34 surcharge. She was banned from driving for 14 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if she completes it in time.