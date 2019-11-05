Sutton family pay tribute to 'much loved son and brother' who died in stabbing

The family of a Sutton man who died in a stabbing on Friday have paid tribute to their "much-loved son and brother".

Ross Ball, aged 42, died as a result of stab wounds following a serious incident in Langton Road on Friday night.

Ross Ball. Image: Ball family.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the area just after 10.30pm to reports of the stabbing, and Mr Ball was taken to Queen's Medical Centre - where he later died of his injuries.

Mr Ball's family have paid tribute to him following his sudden and tragic death, and have also asked for "absolute privacy" at this emotional time.

They said: "He was much loved son and brother who will be missed. We'd now like to request absolute privacy at this sad time please."

The family will continue to be supported by specially trained officers following his death.

Officers on scene at Langton Road.

Four men are currently being quizzed by Nottinghamshire Police on suspicion of murder.

Three more arrests made into Sutton murder investigation​

On Monday, November 4, officers from made three arrests as part of their investigation.

A 42-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man are currently in custody.

Officers on scene at Langton Road.

A 31-year-old man had already been arrested on November 2 in connection with the investigation, and he remains in police custody.

Nottinghamshire Police were also spotted searching a home in Eastwood, which a spokesman confirmed was part of the murder probe.

In their appeal to find out as much information as possible, officers have set up a 'Holmes Portal', which allows members of the public to click a link and anonymously upload dash-cam footage, upload any pictures they may have taken from their mobile phones or pass on any information they have following the incident.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “Four men have now been arrested following our enquiries. They remain in police custody.

"We are still at an early stage of this investigation, so I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward. Even the smallest detail could prove to be vital to this case.

"Members of the public can now contact the force via a number of different ways, including the Holmes portal where they can upload images and give any information anonymously."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 980 of 1 November 2019.

You can access the Holmes Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/