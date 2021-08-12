Sutton drug driver yelled at cops: "What the f*** have you stopped me for?"
A Sutton drug driver yelled "What the f*** have you stopped me for?" when he was pulled over by police, a court has heard.
Michael Morley was seen driving "erratically and at speed" on St Michael's Street, at 8pm on February 14, said prosecutor Dan Church.
After he shouted at the officers they told him his MOT had expired in January.
They smelled cannabis on him and found a small amount in the car.
A blood test revealed he had 14 mcgs of the Class B drug when the specified limit is 2 mcgs.
He was last in court in June, when he received a community order.
Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "He smoked cannabis the previous evening and drove the following afternoon.
"He doesn't accept swearing when the police pulled him over and he has no similar previous convictions."
Morley, 28, of Brook Street, was fined £180, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.