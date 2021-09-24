Sutton drug dealers scooped up by cops within three weeks

Thomas Oyitch and Kiel Quimby sparked suspicion as they drove past officers in a Vauxhall Astra, on Outram Street, at 2.20pm, on May 31, 2019, said prosecutor Katrina Wilson.

When they were stopped, Quimby claimed they were going fishing, but officers smelled cannabis and the vehicle was searched.

Oyitch was carrying small amounts of cocaine and MDMA, as well as £80 in cash, and Quimby was found with cannabis, cocaine and £50.

Oyitch and Quimby were spotted on Outram Street, in Sutton.

He said he forgot the cocaine was there and he sometimes used it when fishing overnight.

Just over £1,000 of cannabis was found in the vehicle, along with scales and four mobile phones.

Ms Wilson said the delay in bringing the case to court was partly caused because both defendants refused to provide pin numbers for the phones. But police were able to gain access and overlapping text messages showed they had been dealing since May 12.

Oyitch told police he had been smoking cannabis for six years, owed £2,000 to a dealer and began dealing after he lost his job. “He appeared not to know very much about dealing and seemed vulnerable,” said Ms Wilson.

Quimby has one “irrelevant” previous conviction, and Oyitch was convicted of possessing drugs in 2019 and 2021, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Jennifer Wells said Quimby has since changed his life and was due to start a new job as a site operative.

"He regrets the decisions he made at the time,” she added.

Shannon English, for Oyitch, said he was now working and making efforts to pay back his mother who helped him pay his drug debts. She said he was at low risk of re-offending and custody would have a negative impact on him.

Oyitch, 23, of Cavendish Avenue, Sutton, and Quimby, 27, of no fixed address, both admitted supplying cannabis and possession of cocaine. Oyitch also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of MDMA.

On Thursday, Judge Steven Coupland gave Oyitch six months, suspended for a year, with 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.

Quimby received four months, suspended for a year, with 75 hours of unpaid work.