Mansfield man ‘accidentally’ slashed guest’s face with machete at house party

Kylyn Tomlinson became "sucked into an argument between a man and his girlfriend" during the "small gathering" at his address in Mansfield Woodhouse, on May 24, 2020, said prosecutor Richard Gibbs.

There was "pushing and shoving" over the sofa and Tomlinson produced the blade, which was one of several machetes he kept in the property.

When the man lunged at Tomlinson he sustained two cuts to the face, the court heard. Tomlinson "used a T-shirt to try and stem the blood and tried to assist him as best he could."

He threw the machete away outside his home, but police were unable to find it afterwards.

Even though the injured man expressly referred to it as an accident, Tomlinson stood trial earlier this year, charged with two additional and more serious offences.

But after hearing evidence from witnesses over two days, the prosecution decided "the trial was no longer tenable."

"Unusually, all parties agree," said Mr Gibbs. "There was an absence of pre-meditation. There is no dispute the injuries were caused by the defendant.

"Everyone was in drink. There may well have been an argument between the complainants. No surgery was required and the wounds healed well.”

The court heard Tomlinson, who appeared via video-link from HMP Nottingham, has previous convictions for six offences.

Simon Eckersley, mitigating, said: “The prosecution now agree with what Mr Tomlinson said last year.”

Tomlinson has spent the last 16 months in custody, he said, and was “understandably frustrated by the delay and is anxious to know his fate.”

He said the defendant is “spoken of very highly by the workers who have dealt with him in custody,” and character references spoke of his “caring and supportive nature.”

Tomlinson, 28, of Leeming Lane South, pleaded guilty to the less serious charge of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent, when he appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, September 23.

Recorder Richard Davis said the "incident involved a highly-dangerous weapon," and sentenced him to two years in prison. “But in view of the time he has already served he can now be released on licence,” he added.