Sutton drug dealer jailed for three years after he was caught with heroin and crack

Nottingham Crown Court heard a plain-clothes officer was asked by a man if he was “waiting for the line” – which he took to mean a drug deal – on Beechwood Close, Skegby, on February 11, last year.

Lauren Fisher, prosecuting, said Lee Longdon was arrested when he got out of a taxi and a search revealed he had two knives, £205 in cash, along with 47 deals of heroin and 68 of crack cocaine.

The court heard he has six previous convictions for 12 offences, and was jailed for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery in March.

Nottingham Crown Court

Longdon, who is currently serving a 34-month jail term, appeared in court via a video-link from HMP Ranby.

Ms Fisher said, while this is his first conviction for drug offending he has previous for carrying bladed articles.

Longdon, aged 42, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack, possession of three knives and criminal property.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said he was dealing because he was addicted to heroin and cocaine.

He said that when Longdon went to prison eight months ago, he was “practically skeletal” because of his addiction, but has since put on seven stones in weight and is going to the gym.

“He is turning his life around,” Mr Brewin said. “He is on a methadone reduction programme. He has enhanced status and has done a number of drug courses.

“He would probably admit he needed the time in custody to sort himself out.”

Sentencing, Mr Recorder William Harbage KC told Longdon: “You were effectively caught red-handed. The combination of knives and drugs is an unhappy one. The drug trade is a dangerous one.

“I have to bear the principle of totality in mind when I pass sentence.”

