Officers were patrolling the Sutton area at around 2.10am on Monday, October 2, when they were overtaken by a car that aroused their suspicions.

Police started to follow the vehicle at that point as it turned into Carsic Road.

The car then, while speeding off, collided with a lamppost at the junction with Northwood Avenue a few seconds later.

A suspected handgun, ammunition, drugs and a knife were all seized from a car after it crashed into a lamppost. Photo released by Nottinghamshire Police.

A suspected handgun, ammunition, drugs and a knife were all seized from a car after it crashed into a lamppost. Photo released by Nottinghamshire Police.

After detaining two suspects, officers carried out a search of the car, which led to a suspected firearm, ammunition and a knife being discovered inside.

A bag containing multiple wraps of suspected Class A drugs, as well as cash and multiple mobile phones were also seized.

Two men, both aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

One of the suspects was also arrested for possession of ammunition without a certificate and possession of a knife in a public place.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great example of exactly why our officers carry out these mobile patrols within the community.

“Thanks to the intuition shown by our officers in deciding to follow a suspect vehicle, we were ultimately able to highlight criminality and seize multiple weapons as well as quantities of suspected Class A drugs.

“We are in the process of analysing the suspected handgun to see if it is in fact a viable firearm.

“But real or not, there is absolutely no excuse for anyone to have one in their possession.

“Carrying a firearm of any kind without the legal authority or a knife in a public setting are both very serious offences, and any reports we receive of either of these will always result in a strong police response.

“We have arrested two suspects in connection with this incident but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to call the police on 101, quoting incident 43 of October 2, 2023."