Sutton drug addict stabbed after break-in at the Lammas Leisure Centre

Shane Green and two other men gained access by smashing a small window with a hammer on the night of March 18, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

They conducted an 'untidy search' of ground-floor offices, the ice rink and the first-floor gym, in which several windows were broken.

A £400 LG television was stolen, along with 10 digital radios, 15 computer tablets and the contents of 'a large charity box'.

The Lammas Leisure Centre, on Lammas Road, Sutton.

In total £13,537 of goods were stolen and £2,719 of damage was caused during the 30 minute raid.

The owners had to close the centre for four hours, Mr Conboy added, disappointing customers and causing a further financial loss.

Scene-of-crime investigators found blood on a door frame which led them to Green, but neither of the other thieves have been caught.

He was released on police bail, on condition he abided by an electronically monitored curfew, from 8pm to 7am, which, the court heard, he breached 'numerous times' last week.

Green, who appeared by video-link from HMP Lincoln, has a number of previous convictions and was jailed for six months, for burglary, in 2013 .

He was locked up for 63 months for robbery, in 2014, and received 22 months for affray in 2016. His most recent appearance in court was in April for a non-dwelling burglary.

Green, aged 31, of Willowbridge Court, Sutton, admitted non-dwelling burglary when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Green deserved credit for his guilty plea at the first opportunity.

“At the time he was struggling with a strong addiction to crack cocaine,” she said. “He was in a lot of debt to local drug dealers and he was bullied into committing this burglary.”

The court heard that he was stabbed two hours after the burglary by one of his accomplices and spent five days in hospital.