Disruption as popular Sutton leisure centre targeted by thieves
Lammas Leisure Centre announced the site would not open first thing this morning after thieves broken in overnight and damaged the reception area.
Staff announced the news to their customers on social media, posting a number of updates on March 18.
Posting on their Facebook page, they initially announced a full closure ‘until further notice’ to their customers, before updating that parts of the facilities would be able to open at 9am, and finally the ice rink, café and Reception areas were accessible again this afternoon.
Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We can confirm that unfortunately Lammas Leisure Centre was broken into last night and some damage was caused.
“We have been assisting police with their investigation and Everyone Active colleagues worked hard to minimise disruption for customers.
“Most facilities reopened at 9am and the ice rink, reception and café were back up and running this afternoon, so the centre is now fully open again.”
Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for comment.