Sutton driver tells police 'I've been driving for 50 years without a licence'
A motorist stopped in Sutton stunned police officers when he told them he had been driving without a licence – for 52 years.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 7:51 am
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team seized the man’s car in Stanton Hill as he did not have a full driving licence.
However, the driver then admitted he had been driving for more than half a century without one.
A team spokesman said: “To our amazement, the driver disclosed he has been driving for 52 years – yes, 52 years without a licence.
“It's apparently okay though, as the driver only narrowly failed his driving test in 1970.”