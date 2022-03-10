Sutton driver tells police 'I've been driving for 50 years without a licence'

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team seized the man’s car in Stanton Hill as he did not have a full driving licence.

However, the driver then admitted he had been driving for more than half a century without one.

A team spokesman said: “To our amazement, the driver disclosed he has been driving for 52 years – yes, 52 years without a licence.

Police seized this vehicle in Stanton Hill.

“It's apparently okay though, as the driver only narrowly failed his driving test in 1970.”