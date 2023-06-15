Sutton driver stopped with cocaine and a blade near Worksop 'speeding into South Yorkshire'
Christopher Markham-Jackson was pulled over by police on Lamb Lane, Oldcotes, on October 20, last year, at 11pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.
Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said a search revealed a multi-tool lock knife in the pocket of the driver’s door and a wrap of white powder on his person.
He confirmed the cocaine was for his own personal use and has no previous convictions.
Markham-Jackson, aged 26, of Mapplewells Road, Sutton, admitted possession of a class A drug and a knife.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “He takes a pragmatic approach today and the offences date back to October last year.
“He was arrested close to midnight. He had been driving that vehicle up and down between here and Bradford all week.
“He accepts he would use the tool to cut open boxes. He forgot it was in his vehicle.
“In the past he has struggled with anxiety and was housebound for some time.
“However, the correct medication has allowed him to get back to work and get himself back on track with his life."
District judge Gillian Young said she took his "strong personal mitigation" into account when handing him a 12-weeks prison term suspended for six months. Markham-Jackson was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £154 government surcharge.